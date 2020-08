The famous Tower Bridge in London was stuck for a brief period of time after it opened to allow a ship to pass along the Thames on Saturday, BBC reported.

The incident caused traffic snarls on both sides of the bridge, affecting drivers as well as pedestrians. A witness reportedly overheard the mention of “multiple failures” on security radios, BBC said.

You know how Tower Bridge got stuck today?



Right place, right time! pic.twitter.com/GQAlF34BSw — Jen (OnTheMove) (@JenOnTheMoveUK) August 22, 2020