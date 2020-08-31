Incredible scenes today from Hsinchu, Taiwan, as a 3 year old girl was swept up into the air while holding a kite. The girl, miraculously, only suffered minor injuries. The video is now going viral on Chinese social media. pic.twitter.com/JIqpLqEwGY — Manya Koetse (@manyapan) August 30, 2020

A three-year-old girl was carried into the air after she got caught in the string of a large kite in Taiwan on Sunday, The Guardian reported. The girl was at the kite festival being held in Nanliao near Hsinchu City in Taiwan.

She spent about 30 seconds in the air before being rescued when the kite was lowered, the report added. According to local news reports, the girl was unharmed.