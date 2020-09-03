View this post on Instagram

That moment when the whole school finds out they’re going to see @Marvel’s new movie, @BlackPanther! #ronclarkacademy #blackpanther #teachersofinstagram #teachersfollowteachers ___ #Repost @ronclark__ ・・・ The students just found out we are all going to see BLACK PANTHER! We will have a day of cultural classes, African dancers, historical lessons and then we will all go see the film! Turn up!!!!