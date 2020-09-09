Cabinet Minister Tulsi Silawat on precessions amid growing cases of #COVID19. pic.twitter.com/J3NFGGWwha — Mojo Story (@themojo_in) September 8, 2020

A religious procession organised by cabinet minister of Madhya Pradesh Tulsi Ram Silawat was recently taken out in a village in Sagar. A video of the same was posted on Twitter by news website Mojo Story.

In a statement, Silawat said that villagers are celebrating Goddess Narmada locally because of their faith and beliefs. “We will try and keep the number of such events low,” the minister said when asked about the possibility of massive spread of Covid-19 during such processions.

India is now the second-worst coronavirus affected country in the world behind the United States.