Viral Video Watch: Pelican walks into Beirut café for snacks 'For a few minutes, the world was beautiful again.' Scroll Staff 2 hours ago So I was having a bite with a couple of friends by the corniche when this fella wonders in. Apparently, he's been visiting for the past month, looked after by the cafe owner and fishermen. And for a few minutes, the world was beautiful again. #Beirut pic.twitter.com/EGQSnq0gXE— Lin Noueihed (@LinNoueihed) September 9, 2020 Animals birds Print