CCTV reveals that #ventilator, not short circuit caused SSG hospital fire pic.twitter.com/TBd0WOY6yj — Ahmedabad Mirror (@ahmedabadmirror) September 10, 2020

CCTV footage posted by Ahmedabad Mirror newspaper on Twitter has indicated that the fire that broke out in the Covid-19 ward of Vadodara’s SSG Hospital on Tuesday may have started with a Dhaman-1 ventilator.

The Dhaman-1 ventilator has received International Electric Certification and Safety and Performance Test Certificate from the National Accreditation Board for Testing and Calibration Laboratories-accredited Electronics & Quality Development Centre in Gandhinagar, Ahmedabad Mirror reported.

The made-in-Gujarat Dhaman ventilators, endorsed by state chief minister Vijay Rupani, have been embroiled in controversy for not functioning as they should have. One thousand units of the device were given to the state government by a Rajkot-based firm, but they turned out to be mechanised ambu bags, the report added.

The Forensic Science Laboratory is investigating whether the fire began with the device or through an external source.