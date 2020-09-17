Watch: BJP minister, Congress workers brawl over a hoarding in Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh
The workers of both parties flouted physical distancing norms.
Madhya Pradesh Energy Minister Pradyuman Singh Tomar clashed with Congress workers over the removal of a hoarding belonging to the latter’s party in Gwalior’s Phool Bagh area on Wednesday, NDTV reported.
Tomar was in the area when Congress workers arrived to protest against the removal of a hoarding of the party by the local civic body, the report added. The BJP minister then decided to take on the Congress workers himself and clashed with them, leading to a brawl.
Police officers can also be seen in a video of the clash that was widely circulated on social media.