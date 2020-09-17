Madhya Pradesh Energy Minister Pradyuman Singh Tomar clashed with Congress workers over the removal of a hoarding belonging to the latter’s party in Gwalior’s Phool Bagh area on Wednesday, NDTV reported.

Tomar was in the area when Congress workers arrived to protest against the removal of a hoarding of the party by the local civic body, the report added. The BJP minister then decided to take on the Congress workers himself and clashed with them, leading to a brawl.

Police officers can also be seen in a video of the clash that was widely circulated on social media.