Viral Video Remember the internet craze where ‘everything was cake’? A bakery in Hong Kong is doing just that Dear Harley cake studio in Hong Kong is gaining popularity for making cakes in the shape of sushi, footwear, handbags – you name it. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago WATCH: This Hong Kong bakery studio makes cakes in the shape of everyday items https://t.co/Hghke1ZYtI pic.twitter.com/pINciGFmZJ— Reuters India (@ReutersIndia) September 18, 2020 Also watchWhy does everyone love these videos of cakes that look like everyday objects? Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Viral video internet Read Comments Print