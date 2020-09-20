More than a dozen BJP workers injured in an explosion in Chennai as fireworks strike helium balloons they held during celebrations on PM Modi's birthday. The gathering was in violation of prohibitory orders in the city.. pic.twitter.com/WMPB7n1Rb2 — J Sam Daniel Stalin (@jsamdaniel) September 19, 2020

Several workers of the Bharatiya Janata Party were injured in an explosion that took place while they were celebrating Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday in Chennai on Thursday.

A party member was quoted telling NDTV that helium-filled balloons used during the celebrations triggered the explosion after being hit by fireworks. However, a senior police officer reportedly said that it was unclear whether the balloons were filled with helium or hydrogen. “We have registered a case of violating social distancing and prohibitory orders,” the police officer was quoted as saying.