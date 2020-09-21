Viral Video Watch: Polish woman sings Diljit Dosanjh’s popular Punjabi song ‘G.O.A.T’ with gusto Poli Puji, a 21-year-old woman living in London, posted a video of herself singing the song, accompanied by musician Dilraj Brar on the dhol. Scroll Staff 27 minutes ago View this post on Instagram Once again I’m posting G.O.A.T. by @diljitdosanjh as I just love this song and the dhol played by @dilraj__brar makes it sound even better!!! 🙌🏻👏🏻 #desi #punjaban #goat #diljitdosanjh #dholiplayer #gori #jatt A post shared by Poli Puji (@p.naumowicz) on Sep 17, 2020 at 1:14pm PDT Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Viral video music Read Comments Print