Over the past few days, Navika Kumar of TV channel Times Now has been reading out private WhatsApp chats as alleged proof of a “Bollywood drug list” in reports emanating from the official investigation into the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

After Rajput died by suicide on June 14, several investigative agencies were deployed to inquire into the allegation that he had been driven to take his own life – or, in legal terms, they were looking into possible “abetment to suicide”. As the actor’s death came to be used a political axe ahead of the Bihar elections, a dizzying series of twists resulted in the Narcotics Control Bureau on September 9 arresting Rajput’s girlfriend, Rhea Chakraborty, on drug charges.

The authorities claim that by purchasing small quantities of marijuana for Rajput, Chakraborty was a part of a network that merited further investigation.

All of these developments have been reported by Navika Kumar’s channel, which has been broadcasting what it claims are WhatsApp chats that incriminate the “Bollywood drug mafia”.

#BREAKING #EXCLUSIVE on @thenewshour | Navika Kumar reveals biggest name in the latest WhatsApp chat.

REVEALED: ‘D’ in drug chats with ‘K’ is Deepika Padukone. ‘K’ is Karishma who is KWAN Talent Management Agency employee.



NCB sources to TIMES NOW. | #BollywoodDrugList pic.twitter.com/cor9yZ2j8t — TIMES NOW (@TimesNow) September 21, 2020

“Three exclusive chats have emerged which will leave four Bollywood A-listers completely exposed,” Times Now declared on Monday. @They will also be summoned by the Narcotics Control Bureau soon. The drug chats with initials of actors had gone viral on social media. Times Now accesses the names of these A-listers’ initials. D stands for [actor] Deepika Padukone while K stands for Karishma. Their drug chats with [talent manager] Jaya Saha have now been exposed.”

These violations of privacy prompted social media users to make dark jokes about Kumar’s reporting.

This was comedian Saloni Gaur’s reaction.

Naavika Kumar exposes Family WhatsApp Group Chats pic.twitter.com/gGys1ujdyH — Saloni Gaur (@salonayyy) September 23, 2020

Here are some other responses.

Dear Navika Kumar,

On 25th Aug 2019, I won an argument with a girl on Whatsapp. But accidentally, my chat got deleted. Please send me that chat's screenshot. I assume you already have my number. — Not a pigeon (@DepressedDuck0) September 23, 2020

WhatsApp is not able to retrieve my Chat History, but I am sure Navika Kumar can. pic.twitter.com/TcNyoW9J4T — Severus Snape (@Severus_tweets) September 23, 2020

Instead of two blue ticks, Whatsapp should add one more tick to notify the users when Navika has read the message. #JustSaying — 𝐒𝐚𝐫𝐚𝐥 𝐏𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐥 (@SaralPatel) September 23, 2020

Just In : Mark Zuckerberg hires Navika Kumar to find bugs in WhatsApp encryption algorithm. pic.twitter.com/jOxyXJTYiF — Just Saying (@JustSaying_2020) September 23, 2020