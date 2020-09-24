#WATCH Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra says, "I don't wear it" when asked why is he not wearing a mask at an event in Indore. (23.09.2020) pic.twitter.com/vQRyNiG3ES — ANI (@ANI) September 24, 2020

At an event in Indore on Wednesday, Madhya Pradesh home minister Narottam Mishra was spotted without a mask on.

Standing in the middle of a crowd of reporters, he was asked why he wasn’t wearing a mask, to which he was caught on camera saying things including, “Isme kya hota hain?” (What will happen?) and “Nahi, main pehenta nahi hoon” (No, I don’t wear them).

When there was a furore over his comments on social media, Mishra apologised for his comments in a tweet, saying he would wear a mask, and appealing to others to wear theirs and follow social distancing.

Mishra also reportedly defended his stance against masks saying, “I normally wear a mask but I can’t sport it for a long time, as I am suffering from polypus and if I wear a mask it leads to suffocation,” India Today reported.