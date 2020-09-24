‘I don’t wear it’: Madhya Pradesh home minister when asked why he isn’t wearing a mask
Mishra apologised in a tweet afterwards.
At an event in Indore on Wednesday, Madhya Pradesh home minister Narottam Mishra was spotted without a mask on.
Standing in the middle of a crowd of reporters, he was asked why he wasn’t wearing a mask, to which he was caught on camera saying things including, “Isme kya hota hain?” (What will happen?) and “Nahi, main pehenta nahi hoon” (No, I don’t wear them).
When there was a furore over his comments on social media, Mishra apologised for his comments in a tweet, saying he would wear a mask, and appealing to others to wear theirs and follow social distancing.
Mishra also reportedly defended his stance against masks saying, “I normally wear a mask but I can’t sport it for a long time, as I am suffering from polypus and if I wear a mask it leads to suffocation,” India Today reported.