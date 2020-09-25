Viral Video Watch: Eshna Kutty doing a hula hoop dance in a sari has stunned social media An extraordinary performance. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago View this post on Instagram Can one really flex to a song like Genda Phool which is all heart tho? This post is primarily to share with you why I put out #sareeflow as a hashtag. It had been on my mind for months, and the intention was not to create the most sensual saree videos, but to feel so comfortable and happy wearing it without the pressure of being a delicate lady. That aside, I wanted to also spotlight Indian hoopers because we're so few in number but growing so fast. Theres so much diversity in our cultures and even in our sarees that I hoped this trend would add a very unique twist to a global art form. Or visa versa- that you'd want to get yourself a hoop because you secretly want to dress up to goof around. Either case, I think it's fantastic that you're doing it anyway and sharing it ❤️ . . . Wearing @pumaindia + mother's saree obv✨ . . #hoopersofinstagram #hooplife #hoopdance #hoop #hoopersofig #hooplove #flowarts #hoopflow #hulahoop #hulahooping #infinitecirclescommunity #girlswhohoop #hooper #hooping A post shared by Eshna Kutty (@eshnakutty) on Sep 23, 2020 at 9:19am PDT Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Viral video Social media Read Comments Print