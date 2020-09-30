#WATCH The accused have been arrested. The case has been sent to a fast-track court. The accused will be sent to jail... Yogi Ji jo wahan ke CM hain, main jaanta hun ki unke pradesh main kabhi bhi gaadi palat jati hai: BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya on #Hathras gang-rape case pic.twitter.com/ksSERx3nu0 — ANI (@ANI) September 30, 2020

Addressing the media on the Hathras gangrape, Bharatiya Janata Party national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya has said that in Yogi Adityanath’s Uttar Pradesh, “cars can overturn any time”.

“The accused have been arrested, and the case has been sent to a fast-track court. Yogi ji is the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh, I know cars can overturn any time there,” Vijayvargiya said.

The politician was possibly referring to the July 2020 incident when gangster Vikas Dubey was killed in the custody of the Uttar Pradesh police after a vehicle transporting him from Madhya Pradesh was overturned.

The police claimed that the gangster took advantage of the confusion to snatch a pistol from a policeman in a bid to escape. He was killed in the firing that followed, the police had said.