Azerbaijan releases bizarre music video featuring its military, even as it fights Armenia

A most unlikely setting for troops performing music.

Scroll Staff
2 hours ago

Azerbaijan have released a military music video, featuring their soldiers playing guitars in front of APCs and other military hardware. This is truly is bizarre. pic.twitter.com/FjHCzjw4Za— Julian Lacey 🕊️ (@simulacrax) October 1, 2020