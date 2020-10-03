A Dalit woman died in New Delhi’s Safdarjung Hospital on September 29 while receiving treatment after four upper-caste men raped and brutally assaulted her in Uttar Pradesh’s Hathras on September 14. The incident has sparked nationwide outrage and protests. These videos show how events unfolded after the victim’s corpse was forcibly cremated by police officers, against the wishes of the family.

Several videos of the District Magistrate trying to shield the role of the authorities in the forced cremation of the Dalit woman's corpse have surfaced.
The DM was also recorded coaxing the family of the woman to soften their stand on the case.
Uttar Pradesh administration and police have sealed Hathras, allowing no media or politicians inside the town.
The woman's brother has stated that their family fears backlash from the upper-caste residents of the village.
Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi were roughed up by the Uttar Pradesh police while on their way to meet the woman's family.
Trinamool Congress MP Derek O'Brien was also manhandled while trying to enter the village to meet the woman's families.
The DM was also recorded getting into a verbal fight with journalists.
Hundreds of people, including Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad, turned up at Delhi's Jantar Mantar on Friday to demand justice in the case.
The ashes of the corpse were reportedly not removed from the ground where it was cremated, even after three days.

