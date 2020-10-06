Around the Web ‘You run a banana republic channel’: Rajdeep Sardesai attacks Arnab Goswami on live TV ‘This is not what journalism is about.’ Scroll Staff An hour ago Well said @sardesairajdeep , whatever Arnab is doing for his Banana Republic is just for TRPs . Republic Tv journalists are just a bunch of jokers who should be in circus and not in a studio. #RepublicTv #ArnabGoswami pic.twitter.com/By9mVQQIwv— Rahil Mohammed (@ImRahilMohammed) October 5, 2020 Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Arnab Goswami Rajdeep Sardesai Read Comments Print