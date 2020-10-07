Around the Web ‘How can...an older white male represent my generation?’: Gen-Z student asks Joe Biden at Town Hall The question was posed on Monday night in Miami. Scroll Staff 29 minutes ago Joe Biden on Gen. Z: "You're the best educated. You're the most open. You're the least prejudiced generation in American history. The future is yours and I'm counting on you." #BidenTownHall pic.twitter.com/lhVgmrCmRH— MSNBC (@MSNBC) October 6, 2020 Here’s the clip of @JoeBiden quoting @DocRivers during his speech in Gettysburg today. It was, in all honesty, pretty powerful. pic.twitter.com/S7fDQjI3l9— Jay Scott Smith (@JayScottSmith) October 6, 2020 Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Joe Biden elections USA Print