Watch: Mumbai Police personnel talk young woman to safety when she was poised to jump from roof The video was posted by Mumbai Police on Twitter. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago Andheri Police personnel rushed to the site as soon as they received information from the West Control Room.They saved a 20 y/o girl from taking her own life as they talked her down the ledge.#MumbaiFirst pic.twitter.com/Xj3tKOYnwx— Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) October 5, 2020