Viral Video Watch: 400 musicians protest by playing outside UK Parliament to highlight Covid-19 struggles Another protest took place outside Symphony Hall, Birmingham, to pressure the government to support self-employed musicians. Scroll Staff An hour ago This was so powerful. Thank you @ChrisReidDesign for this footage of our musical protest at Houses of Parliament yesterday. The 2 minutes silence will give you shivers #letmusiclive #wemakeevents pic.twitter.com/33l6HUvvr4— letmusicliveuk (@letmusicliveuk) October 7, 2020 View this post on Instagram The moment the orchestra stopped. Today in Parliament Square. Powerful stuff #letmusiclive A post shared by Emily Eavis (@emily_eavis) on Oct 6, 2020 at 6:58am PDT 400 freelancers gathered today in parliament square, to state their case. (Safely). Their discipline & the sound created brought tears. They are viable & visible and desperate to safely get back to work! work with them #freelancers #letmusiclive @letmusicliveuk #mars https://t.co/YgeTj7KpZY— Nicola Benedetti (@NickyBenedetti) October 6, 2020