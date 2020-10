Dear Friends

This Oct 9th, IMAGINE PEACE TOWER @IPTower will be relit in Iceland in memory of my late husband @JohnLennon on his 80th birthday. Join us to watch the relighting at https://t.co/6WZvRFjbuv as we celebrate around the world!

I love you! yoko #IMAGINEPEACE #LENNON80 pic.twitter.com/ylqJUT89Ta