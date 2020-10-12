Viral Video Watch: Adorable local boy wins hearts with saluting practice for ITBP soldiers in Ladakh Little Namgyal responds to commands with alacrity. Scroll Staff An hour ago Salute!Namgyal, a local kid in Chushul, Ladakh saluting the ITBP troops passing by.The enthusiastic kid saluting with high josh was randomly clicked by an ITBP Officer on 8 October morning. pic.twitter.com/dak8vV8qCJ— ITBP (@ITBP_official) October 11, 2020 Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Ladakh children Read Comments Print