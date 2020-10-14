DRF teams with boats evacuating citizens from inundated areas of Nadeem colony, Tolichowki#Hyderabad pic.twitter.com/ZgwX4AzLeL — Donita Jose (@DonitaJose) October 13, 2020

Nine people, including three children, were killed as a compound wall collapsed in Hyderabad’s old city area after heavy rainfall on Tuesday night, The Hindustan Times reported. Four other people were critically injured in the mishap.

“Two houses were badly damaged and nine persons died on the spot. They include five victims in one family and four others from different families. Four persons sustained serious injuries and are undergoing treatment at Owaisi hospital,” MA Majeed, assistant commissioner of police, Falaknuma, was quoted as saying.

Waterlogging was reported from various parts of Hyderabad after the city received heavy rainfall on Tuesday. The floodgates of the Himayat Sagar dam had to be opened on Tuesday night after water levels rose.

Heavy Rain in Hyderabad. pic.twitter.com/iZ45eJXtSD — Venkatesh Nagilla 🇮🇳 (@Venkatjourno) October 14, 2020