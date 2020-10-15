Around the Web Watch: Even Aamir Khan loves Penn Masala’s a cappella mashup of ‘Taare Zameen Par’ and ‘Paradise’ ‘You took our song and flew with it.’ Scroll Staff 2 hours ago Play .@ShankarEhsanLoy @prasoonjoshi_I came across this really beautiful version of our song. Check it out https://t.co/9e86ENHL2z@PennMasala really wonderful job. You took our song and flew with it. Thank you 🙏.— Aamir Khan (@aamir_khan) October 15, 2020 Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Aamir Khan music Read Comments Print