Watch: Stage collapses during JD(U) leader Chandrika Rai’s rally in Saran, Bihar
No serious injuries were reported.
The stage set up for Janata Dal (United) leader Chandrika Rai’s rally collapsed in Bihar’s Saran district on Thursday, NDTV reported. Several people were reported injured in the incident.
Rai was campaigning for the coming Bihar Assembly elections when the incident took place. According to the report, the collapse was caused by the presence of too many people on the stage. No physical distancing norms were followed at the event.