WATCH: When the campaign stage of JDU’s Chandrika Rai collapsed in Chhapra. Shocking visuals of social distancing norms being flouted. Just count the number of people wearing masks there.



Many JDU workers have sustained injuries. pic.twitter.com/R4lsUfxghg — Prashant Kumar (@scribe_prashant) October 16, 2020

The stage set up for Janata Dal (United) leader Chandrika Rai’s rally collapsed in Bihar’s Saran district on Thursday, NDTV reported. Several people were reported injured in the incident.

Rai was campaigning for the coming Bihar Assembly elections when the incident took place. According to the report, the collapse was caused by the presence of too many people on the stage. No physical distancing norms were followed at the event.