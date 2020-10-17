Around the Web Watch: Fashion-design students in Surat set a trend dancing the garba in costumes made of PPE kits Festivities are adapting to Covid-19. Scroll Staff 17 minutes ago #WATCH Gujarat: A group of students of fashion designing in Surat perform 'Garba' sporting hand-painted costumes made of PPE kits. These costumes have been designed by them. (15.10) pic.twitter.com/sKSYk7e3iy— ANI (@ANI) October 16, 2020 Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Gujarat PPE festivals Read Comments Print