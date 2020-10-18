‘Important for artists to stay angry’: In conversation with ‘Made in Heaven’ actor Arjun Mathur
‘I do believe that we are in some sort of mass depression at the moment. Even before the pandemic.’
Chapal Mehra talked to actor Arjun Mathur about his Emmy-nominated role in the Amazon series Made in Heaven, his 13-year-long acting career, queer representation and gender portrayal in Indian cinema, navigating the film industry amid fears such as typecasting, the Covid-19 lockdown, the OTT “renaissance”, and much more.