Around the Web Watch: Cars buried in mud after floodwater recedes in Hyderabad At least 17 people have been killed in the floods in the city. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago This Video of Subhan Colony, Bandalaguda shows the #Hyderbadfloods fury. several cars, bikes completely buried in sand and slush after the floodwater receded. More heavy to very rainfall predicted in #AndhraPradesh and #Telangana. #HyderabadRains pic.twitter.com/Li9wVy4ooF— Aashish (@Ashi_IndiaToday) October 19, 2020 Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Hyderabad Flood Read Comments Print