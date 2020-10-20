Around the Web Watch: Here’s how the WWF is planning to regenerate Australian bushland destroyed by wildfires Technology meets innovation. Scroll Staff 21 minutes ago WATCH: The @WWF has come up with a creative way to regenerate the Australian bushland burnt during the country's recent devastating wildlifes. The plan is to attach seeds of gum trees to specialized drones and drop them over remote areas https://t.co/BJrOjLa1FB pic.twitter.com/Zw7nAvkfh2— Reuters India (@ReutersIndia) October 19, 2020 Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Australia Forests environment Read Comments Print