Around the Web Watch: Violence breaks out across Nigeria after protestors were shot by the police At least 12 people were reported killed by the Nigerian army and police in a crackdown on protestors. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago Shops are looted as fresh violence rocks Nigeria's biggest city Lagos after the shooting of protesters https://t.co/5rpo7KbIbM pic.twitter.com/RMDd40976V— AFP news agency (@AFP) October 23, 2020 A TV station in Nigeria has been set alight during #ENDSARS protests in Lagos over police brutality.The station is thought to be owned by Bola Ahmed Tinubu, who allegedly helped previous governors come to power.Latest videos here: https://t.co/ZBXOQBXM8d pic.twitter.com/kT7se3UV3m— SkyNews (@SkyNews) October 22, 2020 "I don't know what to call it. It was a massacre"An organiser of protests against police brutality in Nigeria has told the BBC he saw soldiers shoot people deadhttps://t.co/khd3Cz01Tg pic.twitter.com/lgSLydVHRR— BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) October 22, 2020 VIDEO: 🇳🇬 Thick black smoke billows from the roof of #Ikoyi prison in central #Lagos as fresh unrest in Nigeria's biggest city followed the shooting of protesters Tuesday that drew international outrage #ikoyiprison #EndSARS pic.twitter.com/Kw3kh43211— AFP news agency (@AFP) October 22, 2020 Also readIn 21st century Nigeria, it is a crime 'to be modern'