Around the Web Watch: Stunning videos of the endangered snow leopard International Snow Leopard Day was observed on October 23. Scroll Staff 24 minutes ago Called as #Ghost of the #mountains, Snow #leopard are illusive #cats. And this one values privacy very strongly. On #WorldSnowleopardDay. VC Phillipe Matteini. pic.twitter.com/uXiuZ9Of4j— Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) October 23, 2020 #WorldSnowLeopardDay celebrates existence of elusive & endangered #Snowleopards that reside on highest mountain ranges of central #Asia. Acclimatized to high altitudes, they live a quaint & serene life on mountains & are fighting extinction. #InternationalSnowLeopardDay @NatGeo pic.twitter.com/Ci32GXnkCp— Dhanraj Nathwani (@DhanrajNathwani) October 23, 2020 The snow leopard's habitat is literally melting. Expanding human settlements are leading to conflict and retaliatory killings. Add to that the pressure of poaching, and the cat on the roof of the world may soon have nowhere to go. #WorldSnowLeopardDay #ClimateChange pic.twitter.com/DdkD7kXugy— Wildlife Conservation Trust (India) (@WCT_India) October 23, 2020 They are curious n cute too .. Love this VC .. Quite adorable 😍 #shared via WhatsApp in Feb 2020 sighting Near Spiti #HimachalPradesh Enjoy this on #WorldSnowleopardDay pic.twitter.com/0cW9qO3lfz— Nisha rai (@nisharai_ggc) October 23, 2020 The #InternationalSnowLeopardDay is observed annually on #October 23 to raise awareness on protecting and preserving the #rarest endangered #animal#WorldSnowleopardDay #SnowLeopardDay #snowleopardcredit in the video@SudhaRamenIFS @susantananda3 @DigvijayKhati @ParveenKaswan pic.twitter.com/YeQEb38ktb— Abhishek Maharaj (@Abhishek_spear) October 23, 2020