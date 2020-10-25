Around the Web Watch: This Dussehra-themed advertisement from a fashion brand honours doctors fighting Covid-19 ‘They aren't wearing their favourite colour, design or style, but all they care about is service.’ Scroll Staff An hour ago View this post on Instagram They aren't wearing their favourite colour, design or style, but all they care about is service. North Republic believes COVID warriors in their suits are the most beautifully dressed. This Dusshera, let's pay obeisance to those living Gods on earth. Happy Dussehra! A post shared by North Republic (@north.republic) on Oct 22, 2020 at 1:06am PDT Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Covid-19 Dussehra Print