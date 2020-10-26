Play

Instead of marking Dussehra on Sunday by burning effegies of Ravana as is traditional, residents of several villages and towns in Punjab set representations of Prime Minister Narendra Modi afire toprotest the agriculture laws passed by the Central government in September, The Tribune reported.

At the Multipurpose Sports Stadium in Bathinda, an effigy of Prime Minister Modi, flanked by images of industrialists Mukesh Ambani and Gautam Adani was burnt, the report added. Similar protests were also held in Sangat, Mansa city, Budhlada, Sardulgarh, Sangrur, Barnala and Malerkotla, the newspaper said.

The protests were led by the Bhartiya Kisan Union after talks with the Central government have failed to yield positive results for the farmers.

Massive controversy erupts after Congress workers burn PM @NarendraModi’s effigy in Punjab on Dussehra.



BJP lashes out at the Grand Old Party. @RahulGandhi defends fellow partymen.



Swati takes us through the reactions. pic.twitter.com/n2PTpPy2JR — TIMES NOW (@TimesNow) October 26, 2020

Today, on Dussehra day, village children in Punjab blew up Modi's effigy and protested against the passage of three agriculture laws pic.twitter.com/q5DQbmjCCL — Randhawa Saab (@Randhaw99460280) October 25, 2020

The three farm Bills – the Farmers’ Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Bill – sparked a series of nationwide protests.

Also read:

Use of a dubious voice vote to pass critical farm bills severely dents Indian democracy