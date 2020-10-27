Around the Web Watch: Boys balance on stilts while playing ‘ghodondi’ or horse riding in Chattisgarh A video from the People’s Archive of Rural India. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago Between July and September, boys in Bastar, Chhattisgarh, play the little-known sport of ghodondi. Ghodondi in the Halbi and Gondi languages mean horse riding. Children balance on locally made pogo-stick chiselled of sal wood. pic.twitter.com/fxoOyQ3cFY— People's Archive of Rural India (@PARInetwork) October 26, 2020 Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Chattisgarh children Read Comments Print