Around the Web Watch: How Dubai’s Burj Khalifa celebrated actor Shah Rukh Khan’s birthday ‘It’s nice to see myself on the biggest and tallest screen in the world...’ Scroll Staff 22 minutes ago View this post on Instagram To my brother, the awesomely cool Mr. #MohamedAlabbar and @burjkhalifa @emaardubai. Thanks for making me shine so bright. Your love and kindness is unsurpassable. Wow! This is really the Tallest I have ever been. Love u Dubai. It’s my birthday and I’m the guest! A post shared by Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) on Nov 2, 2019 at 11:03am PDT View this post on Instagram Happy birthday @iamsrk !! Love you !! May the lights shine on forever .... ❤️❤️❤️ A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar) on Nov 2, 2020 at 11:32am PST ReadTwenty shades of a king: The songs that define Shah Rukh Khan Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Shah Rukh Khan dubai Read Comments Print