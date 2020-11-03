Around the Web Watch: Man carries his elderly mother in his arms to polling booth in Gwalior Where there’s a will, there’s always a way. Scroll Staff 26 minutes ago #WATCH Madhya Pradesh: A man carries his elderly mother in his arms to the polling booth in Gwalior to help her cast her vote in the by-election to the state assembly constituency. Voting being held on 28 assembly seats of the state today. pic.twitter.com/E27e0BoChx— ANI (@ANI) November 3, 2020 Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Madhya Pradesh Elections Read Comments Print