When Sudhir Chaudhary saw non-existent social distancing at a PM Modi rally.



In the run-up to the Bihar Assembly elections 2020, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had addressed a tightly-packed crowd at a rally in Sasaram. Hardly a few attendees of the rally wore masks and norms of physical distancing were violated, visuals showed. Television anchor Sudhir Chaudhary, however, failed to see the absence of physical distancing at this rally and in fact, went on to praise the prime minister for ensuring the same.

A video put out by media-watch website Newslaundry shows how Chaudhary commended Modi for specifying beforehand that physical distancing norms must be observed at his rally in light of the coronavirus pandemic. “The special thing about Prime Minister Modi and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s rally was that the crowd was thin because physical distancing was observed here,” Chaudhary said.

