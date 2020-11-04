"This is a major fraud on our nation ... so we'll going to the US Supreme Court. We want all voting to stop." -- Trump is counting on SCOTUS to help him steal the election pic.twitter.com/MHF60tszkN — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) November 4, 2020

Addressing an audience at the White House, a little past 2 am local time on November 4, United States President Donald Trump declared that he ahs won the election and that he will going to the Supreme Court to have the vote-counting process stopped.

“We were getting ready to win this election. Frankly, we did win this election…our goal now is to ensure the integrity for the good of the country...we want the law to be used in a proper manner. So, we will be going to the US Supreme Court. We want all voting to stop. We don’t want them to find any ballots at 4 o’clock in the morning and add them to the list. It’s a very sad moment,” Trump said.

With an unprecedented number of votes cast by way of mail-in voting, counting ballots in some parts of the country could take up to a few days or even weeks. While Trump has already declared his victory, Biden asked his supporters to be patient.

Biden: "I am here to tell you tonight we believe we are on track to win this election." pic.twitter.com/YB2ywoJkDn — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) November 4, 2020

