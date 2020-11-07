Viral Video Watch: Actor Milind Soman does pull-ups on tree branch (even as he is booked for obscenity) The actor, who has been observing his birthday on social media, has waded into controversy by posting a photograph of himself running in the nude. Scroll Staff An hour ago View this post on Instagram Thank you to all for your love, you made this 4th November all the more special ! Most special was all the pampering from @ankita_earthy who thought of so many things to surprise me and make my birthday fun, I love you my sweetheart more than words can say 🤗❤ . . . #55 #birthday A post shared by Milind Usha Soman (@milindrunning) on Nov 5, 2020 at 1:32am PST Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Milind Soman actor Read Comments Print