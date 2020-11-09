Around the Web ‘Who was it called by?’: Rudy Giuliani’s hysterical disbelief at Joe Biden’s election victory ‘All the networks? Oh my goodness, all the networks! All the networks! We have to forget about the law, judges don't count,’ Donald Trump’s lawyer exclaimed. Scroll Staff An hour ago Here’s the “all the networks” moment pic.twitter.com/j9UFzme4DE— Zack Bornstein (@ZackBornstein) November 8, 2020 WatchDonald Trump’s lawyer Rudy Giuliani posts video of himself being racist Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Rudy Giuliani Donald Trump Joe Biden Read Comments Print