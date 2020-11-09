Play

The BJP’s West Bengal chief Dilip Ghosh threatened the supporters of the state’s Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee with physical vioelnce at a rally in Haldia on Sunday, NDTV reported. Ghosh reportedly told Trinamool Congress supporters to “mend their ways” or their limbs would be broken and they could even be killed.

“Didi’s brothers who are creating trouble should change their habits in the next six months, otherwise you will have your arms, leg, ribs and head broken. You’ll have to take a trip to the hospital. And if you do more than that, then you will have to go the crematorium,” Ghosh was quoted as saying.

West Bengal is scheduled to go to the polls in 2021.