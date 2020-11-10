Reports from #Armenia:

Inside the Armenian parl as protesters take control. No guards or security forces in sight.

PM @NikolPashinyan not there. He announced that Armenia, Azerbaijan and Russia signed an agreement to end six weeks of fierce fighting in Nagorno-Karabakh. https://t.co/8hOBgQhuiy pic.twitter.com/e2rAikqkE8 — Geeta Mohan گیتا موہن गीता मोहन (@Geeta_Mohan) November 10, 2020

On Tuesday, the Armenian parliament descended into chaos after an angry mob of protestors stormed into government buildings in the capital, Yerevan. This was after Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan signed a peace deal with Azerbaijan and Russia, a contentious decision handing Azerbaijan many of the concessions it has sought for decades.

Altercations broke out at the parliamentary podium, people threw objects at politicians, and the speaker, Ararat Mirzoyan, was reportedly attacked and beaten unconscious by the mob, according to The Guardian. Protestors had reportedly spotted his convoy and pulled him out of the car before attacking him.

The moment of people lynching the Head of the Armenian parliament, Ararat Mirzoyan. pic.twitter.com/FnXJUSP6Yf — Turan Gafarli (@ATuranQ) November 10, 2020