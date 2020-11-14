Viral Video Watch: Woman’s emotional breakdown over actor’s return in Season 17 of ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ ‘I’m so sorry for your loss. This is so touching,’ wrote ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ star Patrick Dempsey, whose character, Derek, died in a car accident in Season 11. Scroll Staff 26 minutes ago @EllenPompeo @PatrickDempsey @KristaVernoff my mom literally had to pull over this morning when I told her what happened with McDreamy’s return last night. You have no idea how much it means to people — especially those who have lost their great love. Thank you for this gift. ♥️ pic.twitter.com/8Pceb3WTm8— Savannah Grimm (@savvygrimm) November 13, 2020 View this post on Instagram A post shared by Grey's Anatomy Official (@greysabc) Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. TV fans Read Comments Print