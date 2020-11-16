Play

Soumitra Chatterjee, who died on Sunday at the age of 85, was not only an outstanding actor on the screen and the stage, but also a man of diverse talents, ranging from elocution to writing and editing. But what was relatively lesser known outside the circle of friends and family was that he was a fine singer too.

At the age of 80, Chatterjee came out as a singer by appearing in an advertisement (video above). Since then, other videos have emerged too of his singing skills, such as the one below.