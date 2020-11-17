Around the Web ‘Three ballots have chocolate sauce on them’: Comedian Sarah Cooper imitates Donald Trump’s lawyers ‘We also would like to deem unredeemable ten ballots which just don’t smell good.’ Scroll Staff 2 hours ago I’m a lawyer for the Trump campaign pic.twitter.com/19YFlU8qDg— Sarah Cooper (@sarahcpr) November 16, 2020 ReadDespite legal setbacks, Trump continues searching for a sympathetic judge who will ignore facts Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Donald Trump Comedy Read Comments Print