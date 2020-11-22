#GUATEMALA'S CONGRESS IS LITERALLY ON FIRE RIGHT NOW: pic.twitter.com/A51CDLkzSI — Sandra Cuffe (@Sandra_Cuffe) November 21, 2020

A part of Guatemala’s Congress building was set on fire on Saturday after President Alejandro Giammattei and the legislature approved a budget that cut educational and health spending in the country, The Guardian reported. Almost 7,000 protestors were reportedly demonstrating in front of the National Palace.

“I feel like the future is being stolen from us. We don’t see any changes, this cannot continue like this,” said Mauricio Ramírez, a 20-year-old student was quoted as saying.

According to The Guardian report, the anger in Guatemala residents was triggered after the legislators approved $65,000 to pay for their own meals, but cut funding for coronavirus patients and human rights agencies. The protestors have also alleged that the budget was passed and negotiated in secret,