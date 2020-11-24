Around the Web Watch: China launches its first spacecraft to retrieve soil samples from the moon The unmanned mission is expected to collect rocks and other samples. Scroll Staff 33 minutes ago A giant leap for China's space exploration. China Tuesday launched a spacecraft to collect and return samples from the moon, the country's 1st attempt to retrieve samples from an extraterrestrial body. #LunarProbe pic.twitter.com/sxLQsrEJAX— China Xinhua News (@XHNews) November 24, 2020 Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. China Space Read Comments Print