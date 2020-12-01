“Here to support farmers the way they supported us.” #ShaheenBagh Bilkis Bano Dadi has come to the #FarmersProtest to register her support.



"मैं भी किसान की बेटी और माँ हूँ" she told me.

Bilkis Bano, the octogenarian protestor who shot to fame during the Shaheen Bagh sit-in that began in December 2019 against the Citizenship Amendment Act, joined the farmers’ agitation at the Singhu border between Delhi and Haryana on Tuesday, where she was detained by the police, news agency ANI reported.

Delhi: Police detain Shaheen Bagh activist Bilkis Dadi who reached Singhu border (Delhi-Haryana border) to join farmers' protest.

“I am here to support the farmers,” Bilkis Bano said at the protest site. They supported us during the protests in Shaheen Bagh, and now we are here for them. We urge the government to roll back the new farm laws.”