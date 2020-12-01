Watch: Bilkis Bano of Shaheen Bagh fame detained for joining farmers’ protest
Bilkis Bano acquired the sobriquet of ‘dadi’ (grandmother) during the anti-CAA protests at Delhi’s Shaheen Bagh.
Bilkis Bano, the octogenarian protestor who shot to fame during the Shaheen Bagh sit-in that began in December 2019 against the Citizenship Amendment Act, joined the farmers’ agitation at the Singhu border between Delhi and Haryana on Tuesday, where she was detained by the police, news agency ANI reported.
“I am here to support the farmers,” Bilkis Bano said at the protest site. They supported us during the protests in Shaheen Bagh, and now we are here for them. We urge the government to roll back the new farm laws.”